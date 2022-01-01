Go
Toast

bb.q Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

510 Monroe Ave

No reviews yet

Location

510 Monroe Ave

Rochester NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Owl House

No reviews yet

With a focus on flavor and culinary imagination, the Owl House specializes in fresh, made-from-scratch new American food and inventive craft cocktails.
Currently open for takeout only.

Blu Wolf Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jines Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located in the cultural and historic Park Avenue area of Rochester, New York, Jines Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch or dinner, any time of the day!

Chester Cab Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in, enjoy the best pizza and support one of the smallest independent pizza shops in Rochester! We are the first to offer beer for delivery, take out, and on-premises. We appreciate you and look forward to seeing you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston