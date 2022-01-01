bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
8206 Providence RD
Location
8206 Providence RD
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Inizio Providence
Come in and enjoy!
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
PROVIDING CHARLOTTE AMAZING PIZZA FOR OVER 15 YEARS
Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.