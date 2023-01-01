Go
Banner picView gallery

bb.q Chicken - CA, Garden Grove

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9672 Garden Grove Blvd

Garden Grove, CA 92844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

9672 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove CA 92844

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar - Garden Grove
orange starNo Reviews
10031 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 - Brookhurst Street
orange starNo Reviews
12372 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Kaju Soft Tofu - Garden Grove
orange starNo Reviews
8895 Garden Grove Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
HENRY'S BAR & GRILL
orange star4.7 • 244
10549 Stanford Ave Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches and Coffee - Garden Grove
orange star4.6 • 394
12055 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Garden Grove
orange starNo Reviews
13878 Brookhurst Street garden grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garden Grove

Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
orange star4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2521-FR - Garden Grove Blvd
orange star4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
The Wharf - Wharf GG
orange star4.2 • 753
12941 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG
orange star4.4 • 628
9730 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Louie's on Main
orange star4.7 • 431
12942 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Garden Grove

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

bb.q Chicken - CA, Garden Grove

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston