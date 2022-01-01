bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
14161 Jeffrey Road
Location
14161 Jeffrey Road
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taiko Japanese Restaurant
Authentic Japanese restaurant operating for over 40 years, serving sushi, sashimi, tempura, teriyaki, noodles and more. Come in and enjoy!
Tomikawa Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Sunmerry Irvine, CA
Due to lack of drivers, all orders will be fulfilled between 10 am to 6pm regardless of your selected time. Thank you for your patience.
Yi Fang - Irvine
Authentic Taiwanese fruit & milk tea made with fresh, high quality ingredients