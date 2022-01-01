bb.q Chicken

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

The Burgerim St. Rose Pkwy Henderson has a daily opportunity to treat themselves to Burgerim’s one-of-a-kind gourmet burgers. You’re not going to find a fast food burger place that serves better quality food, but as good as the food is, that’s not the main reason that customers return, over and over again, to Burgerim. When you ask a Burgerim customer what they love most about the gourmet burger joint, they’ll tell you that they’re favorite part is that they can create exactly the kind of burger they’ve always dreamed of. That’s when it sinks in that there are well over 100 different flavor combinations available to you, and that each one sound tastier than the last.There are 11 different types of protein patties on the menu. Each one weights 3 ounces or you can choose the 1/3lb or 1/4lb burgers, so many choices!

