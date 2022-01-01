bb.q Chicken
Closed today
No reviews yet
1295 E OGDEN AVE
NAPERVILLE, IL 60563
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Location
1295 E OGDEN AVE, NAPERVILLE IL 60563
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Lucano's Pizza - Lisle
Lucano’s Pizza & Catering is a local family-owned Italian Restaurant Pizzeria. We make hand-crafted pizzas, pasta, salads, sandwiches and much more!
Schmaltz Delicatessen
Schmaltz is all about traditional NY Deli with a Jewish flare!