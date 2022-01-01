Go
bb.q Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

56 Whitney Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (251 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

56 Whitney Ave

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

