Go
Banner picView gallery

bb.q Chicken - VA, Potomac Town Center

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14900 Potomac Town place

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

14900 Potomac Town place, Woodbridge VA 22191

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aroma Latin Fusion - 15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120
orange star4.5 • 12
15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120 Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Italian beef OR - Italian beef w/ Italian Sausage
orange starNo Reviews
15809 Neabsco Rd Woodbridge,, VA 22191
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Woodbridge
orange star4.2 • 122
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Woodbridge

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

bb.q Chicken - VA, Potomac Town Center

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston