Go
Toast

bb.q Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

60 Billings Rd

No reviews yet

Location

60 Billings Rd

Quincy MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hancock Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

YoCha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B Cafe

No reviews yet

We have everything from your favorite spicy tuna maki and classic chicken teppanyaki, to poke bowls and fresh fruit smoothies!

Pho Linh

No reviews yet

The food we serve brings us back to the streets of Vietnam. It is the scent of star anise and ginger from grandma’s pot of pho. It is the aroma of the fresh chicken on the street-side grill. “It” is the beauty of Vietnam, served one bowl and one plate at a time. From the ingredients we use to the cooking methods and final presentation, we want every bite to take you back to Vietnam.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston