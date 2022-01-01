Barbeque
Chicken
Korean
bb.q Chicken
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
1432 North Point Village Center
Reston, VA 20194
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Location
1432 North Point Village Center, Reston VA 20194
Nearby restaurants
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
No Reviews
11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755 Reston, VA 20190
View restaurant