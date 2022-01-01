Go
bb.q Chicken image
Barbeque
Chicken
Korean

bb.q Chicken

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1432 North Point Village Center

Reston, VA 20194

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm

Location

1432 North Point Village Center, Reston VA 20194

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Willard's Real Pit BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755 Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Lake Anne Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
1612 Washington Plaza N Reston, VA 20190
View restaurantnext
Carpool Herndon
orange starNo Reviews
208 Elden St #100 Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurantnext
Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
336 Elden St Herndon, VA 20170
View restaurantnext

bb.q Chicken

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston