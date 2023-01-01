bb.q Chicken - VA, Sterling
Open today 10:00 AM - 7:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Location
30 Pidgeon Hill Drive, Sterling VA 20165
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Local Provisions - Cascades Marketplace
No Reviews
46286 Cranston Street Cascades, VA 20165
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sterling
The Dons' Wood Fired Pizza - Cascades Marketplace
4.6 • 545
21018 Southbank St Sterling, VA 20165
View restaurant