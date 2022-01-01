bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
2495 s havana st
Location
2495 s havana st
aurora CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sam's No.3 AURORA
Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. It was located at 1527 Curtis Street in the heart of downtown Denver.
ManDoo
Come in and enjoy!
Piper Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Mandoo old
Come in and enjoy!