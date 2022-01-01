Go
BB's on North

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

7237 West North Ave. • $$

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wing 10 Piece$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
Luau$18.00
Grilled Pineapple | Blackened Ham | Mozzarella
Classic Caesar$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
Margherita$18.00
Mozzarella Cheese | Fresh Tomato | Basil Pesto
Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Garlic Bread$5.00
Home made Italian bread dipped in garlic butter.
Supreme$20.00
Topping included on a Supreme,
Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, and Green Peppers
Gardener$18.00
Cheese | Mushroom | Onion | Green Pepper | Tomato | Black Olives:
Classic$18.00
Sausage | Mushroom | Onion
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7237 West North Ave.

Wauwatosa WI

