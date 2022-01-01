Go
Toast

BB's Teriyaki Grill

A Fresh Take on Teriyaki

SALADS

4221 University Way NE • $

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)

Popular Items

Goyza$2.00
BYO$11.00
Fountain Drink$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4221 University Way NE

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cedars Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Cedars, our menu is a unique blend of Indian, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Cuisine. From Baba Ghannoj and Hummus to Shish Taouk and Shish Kababs, we offer the best of the Mediterranean and Middle East, and also all the different regional favorites of India, including vindaloo, korma, rogan josh, palak paneer, and a variety of curries! Our butter chicken is probably what we’re most famous for, and we guarantee you won’t find a better selection of naan anywhere in Seattle! Our chai tea is another point of Cedars’ pride—chai is the heart of every Indian restaurant, and has to be made to perfection each and every time. The chefs at Cedars simmer a secret blend of tea, spices and milk in each brew until the flavor, texture, color, and aroma are perfect. And with free refills, Cedars is a perfect place for Indian chai lovers– your cup is never empty at Cedars.

Mee Sum University District

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oasis Tea Zone (U-District)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston