Go
Toast

Happy Chicks

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

214 E 6th Street A • $

Avg 4.5 (1302 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Sauce
Chick Wrap$11.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
Classic Chick$14.99
4 Chicken tenders, 2 Happy Sauces, Roasted Cream Corn, Bacon Mac & Cheese and Fries
Classic Chick$16.99
4 Chicken tenders, 2 Happy Sauces, Roasted Cream Corn, Bacon Mac & Cheese and Fries
Happy Nuggets$9.99
8 Nuggets, Happy Sauce, Fries
Little Chick$8.99
2 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce and Fries
Happy Chick$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
Jumbo Chick$18.99
6 Chicken Tenders, 2 Happy Sauces, Roasted Cream Corn, Bacon Mac & Cheese and Fries
Chick Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
Happy Chick$12.99
3 Chicken Tenders, Happy Sauce, Roasted Cream Corn and Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

214 E 6th Street A

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

Empire Control Room & Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Lonesome Dove Western Bistro Austin

No reviews yet

Chef/Owner Tim Love has designed a menu influenced by all of the ingredients and cultures that have been a part of the West since the first adventure began on the Goodnight-Loving and Chisholm Trails – with an added level of modern sophistication.
Items on the Lonesome Dove Bistro menu range from an inventive selection of steaks and seafood to dishes such as Wagyu Tomahawk, Kangaroo Carpaccio, Rocky Mountain Elk Ribeye, Wild Boar, and Rabbit & Rattlesnake.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston