Big Bowls Little Plates-Secaucus Location

Lunch Specials available Weekdays from 11am-3pm!
ONLINE ORDERING IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR THE SECAUCUS LOCATION!!!!
*REFUNDS WILL NOT BE ISSUED IF YOU ORDER FROM THE WRONG LOCATION.

RAMEN

16 Glen Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)

Popular Items

CAJUN PORK CHOP BIG BOWL$11.95
Pork chop pan-seared with cajun spice.
*Pictured over Fried Rice base
* SECAUCUS LOCATION ONLY*
VEGETABLE BIG BOWL$10.95
Seasonal vegetables served over your choice of base.
*Pictured over Lo mein base.
*VEGAN
*SECAUCUS LOCATION ONLY*
Vegetable Dumplings$7.95
Served with ginger, scallion and butter sauce.
*Pictured Steamed
LUNCH SPECIAL BIG BOWL$7.95
NO SUBSTITUTIONS-it will be charged as a full price bowl instead of the Lunch Special.
Big Bowl of the Day over *House* Choice of base. (Substitutions charged full price)
Served weekdays until 3pm.
Monday: Vegetable Lo mein
Tuesday: Tangerine Beef over fried rice
Wednesday: Cajun Pork Chop over fried rice
Thursday: General Taos Chicken over yellow rice
Friday: Buffalo Chicken over Lo mein
*SECAUCUS LOCATION ONLY*
SHORT RIB FRENCH ONION BIG BOWL$14.95
Beef Short Rib braised in a French onion soup.
*Pictured over Ramen base
* SECAUCUS LOCATION ONLY*
Pork Dumplings$7.95
Served with ginger, scallion and butter sauce.
*Pictured Pan Fried
General Taos Chicken$7.95
Chicken breast meat served with a spicy honey coating.
*Spicy
*SECAUCUS LOCATION ONLY*
BUFFALO CHICKEN BIG BOWL$11.95
Breaded chicken cutlet served with buffalo sauce on the side.
*Pictured over 8-Grain Rice Base
*SECAUCUS LOCATION ONLY*
Bowl of 8 Grain Rice$4.95
Steamed 8 grain rice. *VEGAN
*Brown rice, brown sweet rice, barley, Red bean, black bean, Black sweet rice, Mung bean, kidney bean, green peas and chick peas.
GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN BIG BOWL$11.95
Chicken breast meat battered with a spicy honey coating.
*Pictured over Fried Rice base
* SECAUCUS LOCATION ONLY*
See full menu

Location

16 Glen Road

Rutherford NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
