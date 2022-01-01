Go
DUMPLING DOJO

Formally known as Big Bowls Little Plates

Popular Items

PORK DUMPLINGS$6.95
Served with ginger soy sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.
BEEF FRENCH ONION BOWL$12.95
Beef Short Rib braised in a French onion
broth.
LUNCH SPECIAL$8.95
SHRIMP DUMPLINGS$7.95
Served with ginger soy sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.
SHORT RIB BUNS$5.95
(2) Topped with sweet potato fries and coleslaw.
BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL$9.95
Breaded chicken cutlet served with buffalo
sauce on the side.
GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN BOWL$10.95
Chicken breast battered with a spicy honey
coating.
VEGETABLE BOWL$9.95
Seasonal vegetables served over your
choice of base.
GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN DUMPLINGS$6.95
Served with ginger soy sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.
VEGETABLE BROTH$2.95
Miso based vegetable broth made with
carrots, onions, potatoes, cabbage,
shiitake mushroom and peppers.
Location

16 Glen Rd

Rutherford NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
