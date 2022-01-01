Go
Butcher Block Quality Meats

Bakersfield's newest butcher shop!

10618 Hageman Rd.

Popular Items

Street Flour Tortillas$2.50
Seasoned Deep Pit Pork$5.99
Jalapeno Popper Stuffed Pork Chop$6.99
Taco Box$20.00
Available on Tuesday's only
Includes:
2 lbs taco meat (asada, chicken or pastor)
Onion
Cilantro
Lime
Jalapenos
Choice of flour or corn tortillas (10 count)
Marinated Carne Asada$7.99
Meatloaf & Mac n Cheese$25.00
Surf n Turf Taco Box$25.00
Available on Tuesday's only
Includes:
1.5 lbs Asada
.5 lb Shrimp
Onion
Cilantro
Lime
Jalapenos
Mango Salsa
Choice of flour or corn tortillas (10 count)
Street Corn Tortillas$2.50
Wholy-Chip! - Cookie$3.50
Location

10618 Hageman Rd.

Bakersfield CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

