BBQ Cafe

A Taste of the 'Sip

310 East Howard Avenue

Popular Items

Taco de Camaron$4.00
Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, cabbage slaw with cumin lime vinaigrette, corn tortilla
Grilled Pollo$4.00
Carnitas Rojas$4.00
BBQ Bowl$11.00
Mexican Caprese$5.00
Torta de Milanesa$8.00
Mexican chicken sandwich: breaded & fried chicken cutlet, refried beans, Mexican mayo, lettuce, queso fresco, pickled purple onion, avocado
Smoked Mushroom$4.00
Mango Agua Fresca$3.00
Plate - 1 meat/2 sides$13.00
Refried Black Beans$3.00
Location

Decatur GA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

Ale in Good Fun!
With pool tables, shuffleboard, darts, large patios, and a giant bar & dining room, there's something for everyone!

The Corner Pub - 2 - NEW

Come in and enjoy!

The Corner Pub

For weekly regulars and wanderers, The Corner Pub is a neighborhood joint where anyone and everyone is invited to find a place at the bar. With a rotating selection of brews on tap, lots of bottles and cans to choose from, too – we offer sips for all along with the best food in town.

BOHO115

A CASUAL COASTAL OASIS ON THE HISTORIC DECATUR SQUARE,
OFFERING AN INNOVATIVE FUSION OF GLOBAL SEAFOOD FARE.

