BBQ Central - 6 Mile Location
Come in and enjoy!
18151 West McNichols Road
Location
18151 West McNichols Road
Detroit MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Little Icy’s Luncheonette
Hours of Operation:
Thursday: 4PM-8PM (limited farm market menu- see social media for updates)
Friday + Saturday 9:30AM-1:45PM
Check social media for pop-up events and colabs!
PARKSIDE PICK UP: text upon arrival, enjoy the view!
LOCAL DELIVERY: limited in house - first come, first serve!
*THURSDAYS* OPEN 8AM-7PM
Pick up at North West Detroit Farm Market Table ***(onsite @ NRPCH)
House of Gumbo
Come in and enjoy!
Detroit Vegan Soul
Enjoy 100% plant based soul food with welcoming, friendly service.
Royal Fresh Market Deli
Come in and enjoy!