Go
Toast

BBQ Trapp Haus

Come in and enjoy!

511 E Roosevelt St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cornbread (1)$0.50
(Friday) Wings
Smoked Brisket Empanadas$7.00
Two Meat Choice$16.00
Applewood Smoked ST Louis Ribs$14.00
Philly Crack Wings$8.00
Hot Pastrami Rueben Style$11.00
1/2lb St. Louis Ribs$8.00
Phil'em Up Fries$10.00
See full menu

Location

511 E Roosevelt St

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

IL Bosco Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Paz Taqueria y Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angels Trumpet Ale House

No reviews yet

Downtown Phoenix' original gastropub. Committed to craft beer and its fans since 2012.

Kahvi Coffee

No reviews yet

A RELAXED APPROACH TO PREMIUM COFFEE INSPIRED BY TULUM, MEXICO & SCANDINAVIAN COFFEE SHOPS.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston