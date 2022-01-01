Go
bb.q Chicken

Orange County's No. 1 Korean Fried Chicken!

5260 Beach Blvd B

Popular Items

Cabbage Salad$1.99
Soy Garlic Wings Large$30.99
A savory soy based sauce with a mild tang of garlic.
Honey Garlic Wings Medium$16.99
A soy based sauce that is sweet and savory infused with pungent pieces of garlic.
Honey Garlic Wings Large$30.99
A soy based sauce that is sweet and savory infused with pungent pieces of garlic.
BB Wings Medium$16.99
Wings fried with a fiery red chili mixed batter that gives our juicy wings a spicy kick!
Golden Original Chicken Whole$28.99
Deliciously juicy inside and perfectly crunchy outside. Our original fried chicken is known for its taste!
French Fries$4.99
Extra Hot Spicy Sauce Large$1.99
Half & Half Whole Chicken$29.49
Half Golden Original + Half Secret Spicy or Half Hot Spicy.
Soy Garlic Wings Medium$16.99
A savory soy based sauce with a mild tang of garlic.
Location

5260 Beach Blvd B

Buena Park CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
