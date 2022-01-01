Go
Bar B Que Smokehouse Bistro

Sonoma County's best authentic slow-smoked Southern barbecue! Serving Award-Winning Slow-Smoked Barbeque & 5-Star Sides in the North Bay, East Bay, Sonoma, Napa & Mendocino Counties since 1996.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6811 Laguna Park Way • $$

Avg 3.8 (817 reviews)

Popular Items

Basket of Cornbread$7.00
Always baked fresh and served with our honey butter. Comes with 4 pieces per basket. Vegetarian.
Slider Bun$0.50
Memphis Style Pork Ribs$14.50
Combo 2-Meat Platter$29.00
Why make a tough decision? Choose two types of meat and get two sides and cornbread. A great option for one hungry person.
No - please do not include utensils & napkins
BBQ Smoked Chicken Plate$17.00
Our special smoking techniques ensure that your chicken is juicy and full of flavor. We serve old the most succulent parts of the chicken - the thighs. Served with two sides and cornbread.
If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Served on a seeded bun with a side of slaw and our homemade pickles. Your choice of meat. All options are Dairy Free. Pulled Pork is the ONLY sandwich available after 5 pm.
Yes - please include utensils & napkins
North Carolina Pulled Pork$18.00
After 12 to 18 hours in the pit, we hand pull our tender pork and toss it with authentic Eastern-style North Carolina sauce and seasonings. Served with two sides and cornbread.
If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
Memphis Style Pork Ribs$19.00
Meaty pork ribs dusted with our secret blend of spices and smoked in the pit for 7 hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
If you'd like a double portion of a side, please select 1, and write "double portion" in the special requests section below.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6811 Laguna Park Way

Sebastopol CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

