BBR Restaurant

BEER BURGERS ROCK

106 Vine St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Traditional Wings$9.00
Mild Buffalo, Medium Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Jamaican Jerk, Smokin Q, Rockin Habanero, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Sriracha
Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
Five Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Provolone, mozzarella, pepper jack, and parmensan cheeses mixed with red onions, red and green peppers served with sour cream and salsa.
Add steak $6, add chicken $5
Fresh Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Hand breaded mozzarella fried and served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Tacos$4.00
Chiptole lime chicken with baby arugula, pico de gallo, avocado & sour cream.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken breast, your choice of buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy fried chicken lightly coated with a mild sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion & ranch dressing.
Beef Taco$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce & sour cream.
Steak Philly$13.00
Seasoned garlic steak sauteed with red and green peppers, onions with melted provolone & cheddar cheese.
Steak Tacos$4.00
Seasoned and marinated steak, lettuce, pico de gallo topped with chimichurri sauce.
Location

106 Vine St

Columbus OH

Sunday1:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:30 am
