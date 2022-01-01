Go
BB's Tex-Orleans

406 West Grand Parkway South

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Creamed Spinach Madeline - Quart$19.99
Sautéed onion, garlic, and spinach in a creamy cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Cajun Rice Dressing - Quart$14.99
Sautéed carrots, celery, onions, and garlic mixed with smoked boudin, chicken, and rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Giblet Gravy - Quart$14.99
Roast beef renderings, homemade dark gravy and chicken.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Sweet Potatoes with Coffee Pecan Cream - Quart$13.99
Creamy sweet potatoes topped with a sweet coffee & chopped pecan cream sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Whole Pecan Royale Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with caramel and topped with chopped pecans.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Location

406 West Grand Parkway South

Park Row TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
