BB's Tex-Orleans

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

1039 W. Bay Area Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2182 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Giblet Gravy - Quart$14.99
Roast beef renderings, homemade dark gravy and chicken.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Cajun Rice Dressing - Quart$14.99
Sautéed carrots, celery, onions, and garlic mixed with smoked boudin, chicken, and rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Red Beans & Rice - Quart$13.99
Andouille sausage, bacon, and kidney beans simmered in herbs and spices. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Whole Pecan Royale Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with caramel and topped with chopped pecans.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
Mac & Cheese - Quart$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd

Webster TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
