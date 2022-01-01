BC Boba Tea & Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
2001 NW 13th St Suite 20 • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2001 NW 13th St Suite 20
Gainesville FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Mill's Cheesesteaks
Come in and enjoy!
Swamp Boil
Gainesville's 1st Viet-Cajun Seafood Boil & Vietnamese Cuisine Restaurant Est. 2020
Abuela's
Come in and enjoy!
DJ's Cast Iron Burgers
Simple, gourmet burgers cooked on cast iron & hand-cut fries.