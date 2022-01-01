Go
Toast

Z-Epicurean Feast

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

219 Promenade Street

No reviews yet

Location

219 Promenade Street

Providence RI

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nero's Foundry Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Palo

No reviews yet

Inspired by Andalucía

New Rivers Restaurant

No reviews yet

We look forward to providing you delicious food and drink during these unique times!

Mill's Tavern

No reviews yet

Located in the century-old Pilgrim Mill’s Building in Providence, the Mill’s Tavern dining room has rustic brick walls, polished dark woods, vaulted casement ceilings and linen tablecloths that work together to impart a sophisticated yet cozy ambiance. A wood-burning oven—used in much of the cooking–glows cheerily from an open kitchen, where the bustle of busy chefs and food servers lends an energetic vibe. The sleekly designed and fully stocked bar serves up a wide array of cocktails and beers, and also offers the opportunity for casual dining. Additionally, Mills Tavern is known for its extensive and award-winning wine selection. This Providence destination restaurant has tables that can be reserved for small private functions or special celebrations. Whether enjoying a glass of wine and fresh oysters at the bar or a multi-course dinner in the elegantly appointed dining room, Mill’s Tavern serves up a delightful experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston