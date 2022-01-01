Go
Toast

BCN Taste & Tradition

BCN Taste & Tradition, the name gives a nod to Barcelona and the meld of traditional and modern Spanish cuisine. Chef Luis Roger has just relocated from Girona, Spain - trained under Michelin Chef Ferran Adria at elBulli- and taught at the renowned culinary school Aula Gastronomica de l’Emporada. <br>Located on a 1920’s era Victorian home in the trendy Montrose/Museum District (4210 Roseland St.). BCN Taste & Tradition will recreate an authentic Spanish style dining experience with unparalleled service. The menu will showcase all the fantastic, cutting-edge haute cuisine that put Spain on the world stage.

4210 Roseland • $$$$

Avg 4.6 (961 reviews)

Popular Items

Manzanilla Olives$8.00
Crispy Baby Artichokes$12.00
with romesco sauce
Sautéed Green Peas$16.00
with diced jamón, garlic, artichokes and fresh mint
Croquetas de Jamón$16.00
Spanish Ibérico ham croquettes
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4210 Roseland

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Jardinier MFAH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ono Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FIORI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Leonelli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston