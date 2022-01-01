BC Pizza of Traverse City
Curbside Pickup - please provide vehicle make and color.
Contact free delivery available - please leave any special instructions.
Thank you for your patience and your continued business.
PIZZA • SALADS
3186 Lafranier Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3186 Lafranier Rd
Traverse City MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Table 12 Coffee House and Christian Book Store
Proudly serving Espresso Bay brand coffee on the corner of Garfield and S. Airport inside the Grand Traverse House of Prayer.
Full Coffee Bar and Christian Book Store.
Traverse City Whiskey Stillhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Common Good Bakery
Our purpose is to better the lives of everyone we encounter. We believe that optimism and purposeful action should be a part of everything we do. Yes, we make killer bread and pastries, but we also aspire to be a leading positive influence within the communities we serve. Come check out what we’re doing.
Detroit Wing Company
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.