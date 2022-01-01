Go
BC Pizza of Traverse City

Curbside Pickup - please provide vehicle make and color.
Contact free delivery available - please leave any special instructions.
Thank you for your patience and your continued business.

PIZZA • SALADS

3186 Lafranier Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)

Popular Items

Bread Stix$4.50
8-10 Freshly Baked Stix.
Pepperoni Spi-Rolls$9.49
Spicy Pepperoni & melted Mozzarella spi-rolled up into our own homemade pizza crust. Served with our homemade, award winning Classic Red Pizza Sauce for dipping.
Small Cheesy Bread$7.49
A 10" pizza crust smothered in Garlic, Special Herbs & Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Spi-Rolls$9.49
Tender all white Chicken, Smoky Bacon, Melted Cheddar & Mozzarella, spi-rolled up into our own Homemade Pizza Crust. Served with creamy Ranch for dipping.
Side Ranch$1.50
10" Small BYO$7.00
10" Small is cut into 6 slices.
16" XL BYO$15.00
16" XL is cut into 12 slices.
6" Personal Pan BYO$4.99
6" Personal Pan pizza with 4 slices. Perfect for children or the light eater!
12" Medium BYO$9.00
12" Medium is cut into 8 slices
14" Large BYO$11.99
14" Large is cut into 10 slices
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3186 Lafranier Rd

Traverse City MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
