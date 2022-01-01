Go
Blue Door Pub - 3rd Party

Blue Door Pub food via 3rd party delivery.

3448 42nd Avenue South

Popular Items

Frogtown Wings
Deep, rich & spicy Thai peanut sauce with a hint of hoisin.
Double Cheeseburger$16.10
Double patty, white American cheese.
Deep-Fried Pickles$9.93
Beer battered pickle chips, served with a side of garlic aioli.
Jiffy Burger$15.47
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
Hella Totchos$14.71
Tater tots, queso, mojo pulled pork, corn salsa, cilantro-lime sauce, cotija cheese, lettuce, onion.
CBR Clucker$12.15
Dry-fried chicken thigh, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing.
Hot Mother Clucker$12.15
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Tennessee hot sauce. Shredded lettuce, tomato, B&B pickle mix, garlic aioli.
Buffalo Wings
A mild rendition of an all-American sauce.
Location

3448 42nd Avenue South

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
