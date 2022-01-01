Blue Door Pub

Go
We opened our door in 2008 (it was blue, if anyone is asking) in a small neighborhood spot in St. Paul. And there the Blucy was born. There were other Juicy Lucys before, but none celebrated this Minnesota delicacy quite like the Blucy.
Since then the Blucy has served as a catalyst to bring other like-minded burger aficionados together, making the Blue Door what it is today.
A few more trips around the sun and two additional locations later, we continue to spread the good word of Blucy one stuffed belly at a time. Welcome. We hope you brought your appetite!

1514 Como Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Blucy$10.25
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
Hot Mother Clucker$10.95
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Tennessee hot sauce. Shredded lettuce, tomato, B&B pickle mix, garlic aioli.
The Blucy$9.95
Our flagship Blucy! Bleu cheese, garlic, pickle on the side.
Nana Sue's cheese Curds$9.95
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
Baked & Loaded$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
Cease & Desist$10.25
White and yellow American cheeses, sautéed onion, lettuce, 'Merican sauce, pickle on the side.
Mount Blucuvious$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
Cheeseburger$10.95
Single patty, white American cheese.
TUESDAY SPECIAL: Hella Burrito$5.00
Our Hella Totchos in burrito form! A burrito stuffed with tots, mojo pulled pork, queso, corn salsa, lettuce, onion, Cotija cheese and our cilantro-lime sauce.
Jiffy Burger$13.45
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1514 Como Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
