Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

Family owned. Health conscious. NON-GMO. Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese.

1848 Galleria Boulevard

Popular Items

Korean Corn Dog$5.95
Not your typical corn dog, this is way more fun and tasty! Let’s see your cheese pull skill!
Pan Fried Dumplings (4pcs)$4.50
Chicken | Vegetable.
Combination Plate$14.95
All combination plates include soup, salad, rice, vegetable, sweet carrots and shrimp sauce.
Sauce
Single Protein$9.00
All plates include rice, vegetable, sweet carrots and shrimp sauce.
Crispy Wonton Bites (6ps)$5.25
Cream cheese, crab, served with sweet chili sauce.
Be Em's Spring Rolls (2pcs)$4.25
Four-spice chicken and veggies, served with sweet chili sauce.
Crunchy California Bowl$11.85
Crab stick, avocado, spicy crab mix, cucumber, tempura crunch and eel sauce.
Be Em's Signature Bowl$13.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, spicy crab mix, avocado, scallion, cucumber, sesame and sweet chili.
Korean Beef Bowl$12.95
Marinated beef, fried egg, kim chi, sesame seed, crispy onion and scallion.
Location

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
