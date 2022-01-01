Go
Be Here Brewing Company

Lil Avondale's oldest and newest brewery. Opened in late 2019 and battled through 2020 AND 2022 but we're still Here!

122 Pennsylvania Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders w/ BBQ$12.00
Fries w/ Be Here Sauce$7.50
Chicken Tacos (2)$14.00
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Watercrest IPA Crowler$12.00
Avondale Portabello Cheesesteak - *Vegetarian*$15.00
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries$9.00
Old Bay Fries with Beer Cheese$8.50
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Roast Beef DIP$17.00
Location

122 Pennsylvania Avenue

Avondale PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
