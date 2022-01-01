Go
Toast

Be More Pacific - HTX

Come in and enjoy!

506 Yale st, suite E

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

506 Yale st, suite E

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Local Foods

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Grocery offering a selection of unique grocery goods and gourmet sandwiches, salads, and prepared meals with local ingredients.

Better Luck Tomorrow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Postino Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston