Bé Ù

Come in and enjoy!

557 N Hoover St

Popular Items

Vegan Bánh Mì Sandwich *Contains Nuts$7.50
Chicken Rice Porridge (GF)$7.50
Rice porridge cooked w/ house-made chicken stock. Served with shredded chicken. Garnished with scallions, cilantro, fried shallots & black pepper. Gluten-Free
Bắp Nướng (VGN) (GF)$5.50
Grilled street corn with scallion oil, crushed peanuts, fried shallots, and spicy aioli (Vegan spicy aioli optional)
Summer Rolls (VGN) (GF)$9.00
Choice of main protein/veg, fresh herbs, cucumber, mango, rice noodles, and spring lettuce mix wrapped in rice paper. 2 per order. Served w/ peanut hoisin sauce. Vegan Optional. Gluten-Free
Bánh Mì Sandwich$9.00
Choice of main protein, patê, aioli, pickled radish & carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro
Rice Noodle Plate (VGN) (GF)$10.50
Choice of main protein, vermicelli rice noodles, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, julienned cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots. Topped w/ scallion oil & crushed peanuts. Served w/ house sweet & sour fish sauce. Vegan Optional. Gluten-Free
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Double-fried popcorn chicken garnished w/ fried curry leaves. Served w/ spicy aioli and lemon wedge
Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese Iced Coffee)$4.00
Slow-Dripped Café Du Monde coffee w/ Longevity Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk. Served over ice. Made in-house.
Mango, Cucumber, and Mint Salad (VEGAN) (GF)$5.50
Mango, cucumber, and mint.Tossed in house sour & spicy dressing. Garnished with mint & peanuts. Served w/ sesame rice crackers. Gluten-Free
Protein Greens Plate (VGN) (GF)$11.50
Choice of main protein, protein baby greens mix, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, julienned cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots. Topped w/ scallion oil & crushed peanuts. Served w/ house sweet & sour fish sauce. Vegan Optional. Gluten-Free
Location

557 N Hoover St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

MAURY'S

No reviews yet

Jewel

No reviews yet

Thirsty Crow

No reviews yet

BAR BANDINI

No reviews yet

