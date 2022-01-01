Go
Toast

Be.Steak.A

Come in and enjoy!

STEAKS

1887 S BASCOM AVE • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1118 reviews)

Popular Items

That's a Spicy Meatball$5.00
calabrian chili-tomato sauce,
fennel pollen.
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon$55.00
horseradish crema, king oyster mushroom, Demi-glaze.
Mashed Potatoes$17.00
yukon gold, wagyu-colatura gravy.
Smoked Clam Croquette$7.00
prosciutto san Daniele.
Prime Rib$64.00
roasted onion, natural jus, horseradish cream,
basil crostino.
english cut available (chef’s favorite.
Carrot Tarte Tatin$17.00
a sauce made from laura chenel goat cheese.
Rock Shrimp Gratin$19.00
Striped Bass Crudo$24.00
spiced red cabbage, angel hair, horseradish, parmesan, mustard.
Delmonico$55.00
pizzaiola, parmesan butter, olives, oregano.
Caesar Salad$16.00
coraline endive, baby red romaine, parmesan, shaved hazelnut, tea egg
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1887 S BASCOM AVE

CAMPBELL CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Orchard City Kitchen

No reviews yet

Orchard City Kitchen(OCK) is a chef driven restaurant looking for service-oriented individuals dedicated to the excellence of hospitality to join our team and work alongside a Michelin-recognized chef. OCK is a small plate restaurant geared towards a fast pace. Chef Jeffrey Stout provides ingredient-driven dishes in a comfortable environment with lots of positive energy.

LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard

No reviews yet

Our Purpose: To share our passion for farm to table Mexican food that nourishes both our body and our spirit.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston