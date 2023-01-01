Sunday 6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Monday 6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Tuesday 6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Wednesday 6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Thursday 6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Friday 6:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am