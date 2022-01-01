Go
Beach Diner

Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

501 Atlantic Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)

Popular Items

Western Omelette$11.99
Ham, cheese, Peppers, Onions topped with diced tomatoes.
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Two eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage stuffed in a flour tortilla and served with fresh salsa.
Large Garden Salad$10.99
Two Eggs with Bacon$9.99
The CSX$10.99
Toasted Sandwich sized English muffin with two eggs, bacon or sausage and cheese.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
Served on white, whole wheat, marble rye or pita, All the way: Lettuce, tomato, mayo & red onion! Served with Fresh fruit or Potato Salad or French fries and dill chips.
Sweet Iced Tea$2.99
Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash and Onions$11.99
Side Home Fries$2.99
Blueberry Pancakes with Meat$10.89
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 Atlantic Blvd

Atlantic Beach FL

Sunday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

