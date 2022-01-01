Beach Diner
Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.
11362 San Jose Blvd
Popular Items
Location
11362 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
COME IN and ENJOY!
Claras Tidbits
Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!
V Pizza & Tap Garden
The Art of Pizza
Kims Korean BBQ
We use the best and freshest ingredients in our Korean cuisine. Our goal is to give our guests a home-made Korean meal. That experience is best given by the Kim family. Come enjoy the unforgettable flavors our food has to offer!