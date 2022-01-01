Go
Beach Diner

Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.

Garlic Shrimp Rider$12.99
Fresh boiled jumbo shrimp with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo in a pita pocket.
Greek Omelette$11.99
Fresh spinach, diced tomato, onions and feta cheese.
Cheese & Ham Omelette$11.99
Water
Two Eggs with Turkey Patties$9.99
Chef's Salad$12.99
A traditional mix of turkey breast, smoked ham, boiled egg, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Garden Omelette$11.99
A fresh combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, Swiss and cheddar cheese.
Tossed Greek Salad$11.99
Kalamata Olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, diced tomato, cucmber and red onion, served with a delightful house-made Greek vinaigrette.
Classic Beach Burger$11.99
7oz. Hamburger cooked to order with cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Two Eggs with Bacon$9.99
11362 San Jose Blvd

Jacksonville FL

Sunday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
