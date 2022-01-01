Go
Beach Diner

Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.

880 A1A North

Popular Items

Toasted Bagel Sandwich$10.99
Sliced country ham, over hard eggs and Swiss cheese.
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Two eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage stuffed in a flour tortilla and served with fresh salsa.
Ponte Vedra FL

Sunday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:30 pm
