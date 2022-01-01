Go
Beach Happy Cafe

Welcome to 30A's first Beach Happy® Cafe in WaterColor, Florida! We serve coffee, gelato, baked goods, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, beer, wine, 30A and Beach Happy retail products and much more.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

#4 Watercolor Blvd South

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Club Wrap$10.00
Chicken, Pepperjack Chz, Bacon, and Texas Petal Sauce in a Toasted White Tortilla
Sausage Egg Cheese Wrap (REG)$9.00
Sausage, Egg, Pepperjack cheese, in a White Tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ranch and Buffalo sauce inside a toasted white tortilla
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Chips$2.00
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Tomato, and Pesto Spread on a Toasted Roll
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Chicken, Asiago Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Caesar Dressing in a Toasted Spinach Tortilla
Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Ranch, Pepperjack Cheese, and Tomato on a Toasted Roll
Bagel W/Cream Cheese$5.00
Toasted plain bagel spread with cream cheese
Beach Caprese Sandwich$10.00
Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, and Balsamic Glaze on a Toasted Roll
Early Bird$9.00
Chicken, Egg, Pepperjack Cheese, Texas Petal Sauce, in a white tortilla
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Santa Rosa Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
