Beach Haven restaurants you'll love

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Beach Haven

Beach Haven's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Beach Haven restaurants

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Bisque$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
Oregon$18.50
Warm Lobster with Truffle Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
California$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Wasabi-Avocado-Cucumber Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
How You Brewin Coffee Co. image

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$1.40
Please choose bagel choice and toasted or not toasted. Then spread of choice or no spread.
Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Your choice of bagel or English muffin with bacon or sausage, egg and american cheese.
Breakfast Avocado Toast$9.95
avocado, cheddar, bacon, poached egg. Wheat sourdough toast.
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
The WooHoo image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The WooHoo

211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Days of Christmas Ice Cream Sandwich Box$86.00
Merry Christmas! It's our 12 Days of Christmas WooHoo Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Box. Each box contains 12 cookie sandwiches, each a different flavor, wrapped with a bow! Each box contains the following flavors: Vanilla Chocolate Chip (2), Chocolate Fudge Chocolate Chip, Minty Double Chocolate Chip, Cold Cocoa, Pumpkin Pie, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Brown Butter Pecan, Milk & Cookies, Snickerdoodle Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Gingerbread Chai Tea Latte, & Nog Your Average Fruitcake!
June 13th, 2022, 9:00AM
July 25th, 2022, 9:00AM
More about The WooHoo
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

325 9th St, Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Lobster Roll$19.75
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Char Grilled 8oz Black Angus Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, french fries
Beach Haven Roll$15.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado, with spicy tuna on top
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura topped with sweet sauce
More about Engleside Restaurant
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Walnut Salad$15.00
Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served over a bed of greens with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Garden Salad
Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing
Lg Pizza$18.50
The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
The Gables image

 

The Gables

212 Centre Street, Beach Haven

Avg 4.7 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chinese Steamed Buns with Braised Pork Belly$29.00
Cabbage & Carrot Slaw, Hoisin Sauce & Spicy Cucumbers
Lobster Rolls$64.00
8 Rolls Per Order, Toasted Brioche, Lemon Mayonnaise, Fresh Herbs
Duck Fat Roasted New Potatoes with Rosemary$18.00
Gluten & Dairy Free
More about The Gables
Stefano's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Stefano's Restaurant

1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township

Avg 4.6 (2154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan-Seared Sea Bass$39.00
Roasted Vegetables & Roasted garlic Sauce
Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops$38.00
Over Crabmeat, Spinach & Tomato Risotto
Seared Tuna$34.00
Pepper Crusted Sushi-Grade Tuna, Served Medium Rare w/Wasabi & Ginger
More about Stefano's Restaurant
The Meltdown image

 

The Meltdown

Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Before and After$8.50
Cookie dough and chocolate chip ice creams, chocolate syrup, cookie topper, and cookie dough pieces.
P.B. Explosion$7.85
Nutter Butter ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, crushed Reese's peanut butter cups, and peanuts.
Terrace Turtle$7.85
Sweet and Salty Caramel Pretzel ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce and snickers.
More about The Meltdown
The Beach House Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$29.00
over linguini
Calamari$16.00
flash fried & served with marinara & hot peppers
Seafood Vodka Penne$34.00
Barnegat Light scallops & jumbo shrimp sautéed then tossed in our vodka sauce
More about The Beach House Restaurant
The Boardwalk image

 

The Boardwalk

2306 S Bay Ave, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie Monster$8.95
Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Oreos, Caramel, Kit Kats
Create Your Own$5.95
Your choice of ice cream, a topping, whipped cream and a cherry.
Milkshake$7.25
More about The Boardwalk
Black Eyed Susans image

PIZZA

Black Eyed Susans

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLACK GARLIC CAESAR$15.00
lettuces | parmesan | breadcrumbs
WINTER SALAD$15.00
radicchio, roasted squash, dried cranberries, Bulgarian feta cheese , hazelnuts, sherry vinaigrette
MARGHERITA PIE$16.00
tomato | fresh mozzarella | basil | seven sisters
More about Black Eyed Susans
The Arlington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Arlington

1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Avg 4.3 (2266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale and Brussels Salad$12.00
Cheesesteak$16.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
More about The Arlington
Birdy's Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Birdy's Cafe

7801 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California BLT Sandwich$15.00
BLT with avocado
Avocado toast$12.00
with pickled red onions and fresh chives
Birdy's Cobb Salad Bowl$15.00
Grilled Chicken over romaine with hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado and bacon and a shallot vinaigrette
More about Birdy's Cafe
Panzone's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Slice$3.50
Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce
Sm Pizza$17.50
The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
More about Panzone's Pizza
Biggy's Beach Grill image

 

Biggy's Beach Grill

1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caribbean Guac & Chips$9.50
House made tortilla chips with our pineapple mango guacamole
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$14.50
jerk chicken, black beans, corn, fried plantains, island rice, caribbean guac, bongo drizzle
Honey Glazed Salmon$18.00
wild caught grilled salmon, chipotle aioli drizzle, avocado, island rice, side salad
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butternut Squash$5.95
A wintertime favorite. Smooth creamy texture with the sweetness of butternut squash, leeks and other winter delights. Drizzled with sour cream.
Cheeseburgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Bacon Cheese Burgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Bird & Betty's image

 

Bird & Betty's

529 Dock Road, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$9.00
bird spice, bettys sauce
More about Bird & Betty's
ScoJos image

 

ScoJos

307 N Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ScoJos
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$9.95
Our Staten Island roll, mounds of Rib-eye, pick your cheese, people wait
all winter for these.
Zesty Twisted Fries$4.95
Spicy seasoned fries
The Famous Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Our’s is simply the best! Choose real Taylor Pork Roll, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, add a fresh egg, and cheese, have it on the bagel of your choice, English muffin, Kaiser roll, it really is LBI’s way to take on the day, and for 1.50 add our hash brown, known as the “Harvey Cedars Life Guard”
More about Neptune Surfside Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Living on the Veg

2613 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Ramos$13.00
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
Avocado Club$11.00
homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain toast.
Avocado Tempeh Melt$11.00
avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.
More about Living on the Veg
Restaurant banner

CHEESESTEAKS

Neptune Market

8014 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.6 (287 reviews)
Takeout
More about Neptune Market
Banner pic

 

Rare Co.

605 Long Beach blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rare Co.
Restaurant banner

 

RUSSO’s

1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about RUSSO’s

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston