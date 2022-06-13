Beach Haven restaurants you'll love
Beach Haven's top cuisines
Must-try Beach Haven restaurants
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
|Oregon
|$18.50
Warm Lobster with Truffle Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
|California
|$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Wasabi-Avocado-Cucumber Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Bagel
|$1.40
Please choose bagel choice and toasted or not toasted. Then spread of choice or no spread.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.25
Your choice of bagel or English muffin with bacon or sausage, egg and american cheese.
|Breakfast Avocado Toast
|$9.95
avocado, cheddar, bacon, poached egg. Wheat sourdough toast.
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The WooHoo
211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|12 Days of Christmas Ice Cream Sandwich Box
|$86.00
Merry Christmas! It's our 12 Days of Christmas WooHoo Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Box. Each box contains 12 cookie sandwiches, each a different flavor, wrapped with a bow! Each box contains the following flavors: Vanilla Chocolate Chip (2), Chocolate Fudge Chocolate Chip, Minty Double Chocolate Chip, Cold Cocoa, Pumpkin Pie, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Brown Butter Pecan, Milk & Cookies, Snickerdoodle Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Gingerbread Chai Tea Latte, & Nog Your Average Fruitcake!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
325 9th St, Beach Haven
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.50
fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
|Lobster Roll
|$19.75
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Char Grilled 8oz Black Angus Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, french fries
|Beach Haven Roll
|$15.95
Shrimp tempura and avocado, with spicy tuna on top
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura topped with sweet sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Cranberry Walnut Salad
|$15.00
Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served over a bed of greens with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
|Garden Salad
Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing
|Lg Pizza
|$18.50
The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
The Gables
212 Centre Street, Beach Haven
|Chinese Steamed Buns with Braised Pork Belly
|$29.00
Cabbage & Carrot Slaw, Hoisin Sauce & Spicy Cucumbers
|Lobster Rolls
|$64.00
8 Rolls Per Order, Toasted Brioche, Lemon Mayonnaise, Fresh Herbs
|Duck Fat Roasted New Potatoes with Rosemary
|$18.00
Gluten & Dairy Free
SEAFOOD
Stefano's Restaurant
1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township
|Pan-Seared Sea Bass
|$39.00
Roasted Vegetables & Roasted garlic Sauce
|Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops
|$38.00
Over Crabmeat, Spinach & Tomato Risotto
|Seared Tuna
|$34.00
Pepper Crusted Sushi-Grade Tuna, Served Medium Rare w/Wasabi & Ginger
The Meltdown
Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Before and After
|$8.50
Cookie dough and chocolate chip ice creams, chocolate syrup, cookie topper, and cookie dough pieces.
|P.B. Explosion
|$7.85
Nutter Butter ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, crushed Reese's peanut butter cups, and peanuts.
|Terrace Turtle
|$7.85
Sweet and Salty Caramel Pretzel ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce and snickers.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Chicken Parm
|$29.00
over linguini
|Calamari
|$16.00
flash fried & served with marinara & hot peppers
|Seafood Vodka Penne
|$34.00
Barnegat Light scallops & jumbo shrimp sautéed then tossed in our vodka sauce
The Boardwalk
2306 S Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Cookie Monster
|$8.95
Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Oreos, Caramel, Kit Kats
|Create Your Own
|$5.95
Your choice of ice cream, a topping, whipped cream and a cherry.
|Milkshake
|$7.25
PIZZA
Black Eyed Susans
7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|BLACK GARLIC CAESAR
|$15.00
lettuces | parmesan | breadcrumbs
|WINTER SALAD
|$15.00
radicchio, roasted squash, dried cranberries, Bulgarian feta cheese , hazelnuts, sherry vinaigrette
|MARGHERITA PIE
|$16.00
tomato | fresh mozzarella | basil | seven sisters
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Arlington
1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Kale and Brussels Salad
|$12.00
|Cheesesteak
|$16.00
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
SMOOTHIES
Birdy's Cafe
7801 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|California BLT Sandwich
|$15.00
BLT with avocado
|Avocado toast
|$12.00
with pickled red onions and fresh chives
|Birdy's Cobb Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken over romaine with hard boiled egg, blue cheese, avocado and bacon and a shallot vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panzone's Pizza
2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Pizza Slice
|$3.50
Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.00
Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce
|Sm Pizza
|$17.50
The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Biggy's Beach Grill
1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven
|Caribbean Guac & Chips
|$9.50
House made tortilla chips with our pineapple mango guacamole
|Jamaican Jerk Chicken
|$14.50
jerk chicken, black beans, corn, fried plantains, island rice, caribbean guac, bongo drizzle
|Honey Glazed Salmon
|$18.00
wild caught grilled salmon, chipotle aioli drizzle, avocado, island rice, side salad
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Butternut Squash
|$5.95
A wintertime favorite. Smooth creamy texture with the sweetness of butternut squash, leeks and other winter delights. Drizzled with sour cream.
|Cheeseburgers
|$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
|Bacon Cheese Burgers
|$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Bird & Betty's
529 Dock Road, Beach Haven
|Fries
|$9.00
bird spice, bettys sauce
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Our Staten Island roll, mounds of Rib-eye, pick your cheese, people wait
all winter for these.
|Zesty Twisted Fries
|$4.95
Spicy seasoned fries
|The Famous Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.95
Our’s is simply the best! Choose real Taylor Pork Roll, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, add a fresh egg, and cheese, have it on the bagel of your choice, English muffin, Kaiser roll, it really is LBI’s way to take on the day, and for 1.50 add our hash brown, known as the “Harvey Cedars Life Guard”
Living on the Veg
2613 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Gardens
|Nachos Ramos
|$13.00
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
|Avocado Club
|$11.00
homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain toast.
|Avocado Tempeh Melt
|$11.00
avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.
Rare Co.
605 Long Beach blvd, Ship Bottom
RUSSO’s
1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom