Beach Haven American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Beach Haven

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Bisque$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
Oregon$18.50
Warm Lobster with Truffle Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
California$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Wasabi-Avocado-Cucumber Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

325 9th St, Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Lobster Roll$19.75
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
The Gables image

 

The Gables

212 Centre Street, Beach Haven

Avg 4.7 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chinese Steamed Buns with Braised Pork Belly$29.00
Cabbage & Carrot Slaw, Hoisin Sauce & Spicy Cucumbers
Lobster Rolls$64.00
8 Rolls Per Order, Toasted Brioche, Lemon Mayonnaise, Fresh Herbs
Duck Fat Roasted New Potatoes with Rosemary$18.00
Gluten & Dairy Free
More about The Gables
The Beach House Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$29.00
over linguini
Calamari$16.00
flash fried & served with marinara & hot peppers
Seafood Vodka Penne$34.00
Barnegat Light scallops & jumbo shrimp sautéed then tossed in our vodka sauce
More about The Beach House Restaurant
Black Eyed Susans image

PIZZA

Black Eyed Susans

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLACK GARLIC CAESAR$15.00
lettuces | parmesan | breadcrumbs
WINTER SALAD$15.00
radicchio, roasted squash, dried cranberries, Bulgarian feta cheese , hazelnuts, sherry vinaigrette
MARGHERITA PIE$16.00
tomato | fresh mozzarella | basil | seven sisters
More about Black Eyed Susans
The Arlington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Arlington

1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Avg 4.3 (2266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale and Brussels Salad$12.00
Cheesesteak$16.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
More about The Arlington
Biggy's Beach Grill image

 

Biggy's Beach Grill

1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caribbean Guac & Chips$9.50
House made tortilla chips with our pineapple mango guacamole
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$14.50
jerk chicken, black beans, corn, fried plantains, island rice, caribbean guac, bongo drizzle
Honey Glazed Salmon$18.00
wild caught grilled salmon, chipotle aioli drizzle, avocado, island rice, side salad
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butternut Squash$5.95
A wintertime favorite. Smooth creamy texture with the sweetness of butternut squash, leeks and other winter delights. Drizzled with sour cream.
Cheeseburgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Bacon Cheese Burgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
More about Wally's Restaurant
ScoJos image

 

ScoJos

307 N Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ScoJos
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$9.95
Our Staten Island roll, mounds of Rib-eye, pick your cheese, people wait
all winter for these.
Zesty Twisted Fries$4.95
Spicy seasoned fries
The Famous Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Our’s is simply the best! Choose real Taylor Pork Roll, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, add a fresh egg, and cheese, have it on the bagel of your choice, English muffin, Kaiser roll, it really is LBI’s way to take on the day, and for 1.50 add our hash brown, known as the “Harvey Cedars Life Guard”
More about Neptune Surfside Grill

