Beach Haven American restaurants you'll love

More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|Popular items
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
|Oregon
|$18.50
Warm Lobster with Truffle Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
|California
|$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Wasabi-Avocado-Cucumber Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
325 9th St, Beach Haven
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.50
fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
|Lobster Roll
|$19.75
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
More about The Gables
The Gables
212 Centre Street, Beach Haven
|Popular items
|Chinese Steamed Buns with Braised Pork Belly
|$29.00
Cabbage & Carrot Slaw, Hoisin Sauce & Spicy Cucumbers
|Lobster Rolls
|$64.00
8 Rolls Per Order, Toasted Brioche, Lemon Mayonnaise, Fresh Herbs
|Duck Fat Roasted New Potatoes with Rosemary
|$18.00
Gluten & Dairy Free
More about The Beach House Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$29.00
over linguini
|Calamari
|$16.00
flash fried & served with marinara & hot peppers
|Seafood Vodka Penne
|$34.00
Barnegat Light scallops & jumbo shrimp sautéed then tossed in our vodka sauce
More about Black Eyed Susans
PIZZA
Black Eyed Susans
7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Popular items
|BLACK GARLIC CAESAR
|$15.00
lettuces | parmesan | breadcrumbs
|WINTER SALAD
|$15.00
radicchio, roasted squash, dried cranberries, Bulgarian feta cheese , hazelnuts, sherry vinaigrette
|MARGHERITA PIE
|$16.00
tomato | fresh mozzarella | basil | seven sisters
More about The Arlington
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Arlington
1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Popular items
|Kale and Brussels Salad
|$12.00
|Cheesesteak
|$16.00
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Biggy's Beach Grill
1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven
|Popular items
|Caribbean Guac & Chips
|$9.50
House made tortilla chips with our pineapple mango guacamole
|Jamaican Jerk Chicken
|$14.50
jerk chicken, black beans, corn, fried plantains, island rice, caribbean guac, bongo drizzle
|Honey Glazed Salmon
|$18.00
wild caught grilled salmon, chipotle aioli drizzle, avocado, island rice, side salad
More about Wally's Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash
|$5.95
A wintertime favorite. Smooth creamy texture with the sweetness of butternut squash, leeks and other winter delights. Drizzled with sour cream.
|Cheeseburgers
|$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
|Bacon Cheese Burgers
|$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
More about Neptune Surfside Grill
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Our Staten Island roll, mounds of Rib-eye, pick your cheese, people wait
all winter for these.
|Zesty Twisted Fries
|$4.95
Spicy seasoned fries
|The Famous Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.95
Our’s is simply the best! Choose real Taylor Pork Roll, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, add a fresh egg, and cheese, have it on the bagel of your choice, English muffin, Kaiser roll, it really is LBI’s way to take on the day, and for 1.50 add our hash brown, known as the “Harvey Cedars Life Guard”