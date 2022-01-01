Beach Haven breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Beach Haven

Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butternut Squash$5.95
A wintertime favorite. Smooth creamy texture with the sweetness of butternut squash, leeks and other winter delights. Drizzled with sour cream.
Cheeseburgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Bacon Cheese Burgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Bird & Betty's image

 

Bird & Betty's

529 Dock Road, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$9.00
bird spice, bettys sauce
More about Bird & Betty's
ScoJos image

 

ScoJos

307 N Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ScoJos
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$9.95
Our Staten Island roll, mounds of Rib-eye, pick your cheese, people wait
all winter for these.
Zesty Twisted Fries$4.95
Spicy seasoned fries
The Famous Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Our’s is simply the best! Choose real Taylor Pork Roll, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, add a fresh egg, and cheese, have it on the bagel of your choice, English muffin, Kaiser roll, it really is LBI’s way to take on the day, and for 1.50 add our hash brown, known as the “Harvey Cedars Life Guard”
More about Neptune Surfside Grill

