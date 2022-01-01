Beach Haven breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Beach Haven
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash
|$5.95
A wintertime favorite. Smooth creamy texture with the sweetness of butternut squash, leeks and other winter delights. Drizzled with sour cream.
|Cheeseburgers
|$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
|Bacon Cheese Burgers
|$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Bird & Betty's
529 Dock Road, Beach Haven
|Popular items
|Fries
|$9.00
bird spice, bettys sauce
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Our Staten Island roll, mounds of Rib-eye, pick your cheese, people wait
all winter for these.
|Zesty Twisted Fries
|$4.95
Spicy seasoned fries
|The Famous Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.95
Our’s is simply the best! Choose real Taylor Pork Roll, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, add a fresh egg, and cheese, have it on the bagel of your choice, English muffin, Kaiser roll, it really is LBI’s way to take on the day, and for 1.50 add our hash brown, known as the “Harvey Cedars Life Guard”