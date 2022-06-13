Beach Haven burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Beach Haven

The WooHoo image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The WooHoo

211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Days of Christmas Ice Cream Sandwich Box$86.00
Merry Christmas! It's our 12 Days of Christmas WooHoo Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Box. Each box contains 12 cookie sandwiches, each a different flavor, wrapped with a bow! Each box contains the following flavors: Vanilla Chocolate Chip (2), Chocolate Fudge Chocolate Chip, Minty Double Chocolate Chip, Cold Cocoa, Pumpkin Pie, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Brown Butter Pecan, Milk & Cookies, Snickerdoodle Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Gingerbread Chai Tea Latte, & Nog Your Average Fruitcake!
June 13th, 2022, 9:00AM
July 25th, 2022, 9:00AM
More about The WooHoo
Panzone's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Slice$3.50
Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce
Sm Pizza$17.50
The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
More about Panzone's Pizza
ScoJos image

 

ScoJos

307 N Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ScoJos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston