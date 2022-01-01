Beach Haven sandwich spots you'll love

Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Beach Haven

How You Brewin Coffee Co. image

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$1.40
Please choose bagel choice and toasted or not toasted. Then spread of choice or no spread.
Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Your choice of bagel or English muffin with bacon or sausage, egg and american cheese.
Breakfast Avocado Toast$9.95
avocado, cheddar, bacon, poached egg. Wheat sourdough toast.
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cranberry Walnut Salad$15.00
Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served over a bed of greens with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Garden Salad
Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing
Lg Pizza$18.50
The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Panzone's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Slice$3.50
Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce
Sm Pizza$17.50
The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
More about Panzone's Pizza
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butternut Squash$5.95
A wintertime favorite. Smooth creamy texture with the sweetness of butternut squash, leeks and other winter delights. Drizzled with sour cream.
Cheeseburgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
Bacon Cheese Burgers$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Living on the Veg

2613 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos Ramos$13.00
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
Avocado Club$11.00
homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain toast.
Avocado Tempeh Melt$11.00
avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.
More about Living on the Veg
Restaurant banner

CHEESESTEAKS

Neptune Market

8014 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.6 (287 reviews)
Takeout
More about Neptune Market

