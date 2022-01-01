Beach Haven sandwich spots you'll love
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$1.40
Please choose bagel choice and toasted or not toasted. Then spread of choice or no spread.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.25
Your choice of bagel or English muffin with bacon or sausage, egg and american cheese.
|Breakfast Avocado Toast
|$9.95
avocado, cheddar, bacon, poached egg. Wheat sourdough toast.
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Popular items
|Cranberry Walnut Salad
|$15.00
Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Crumbled Bleu Cheese. Served over a bed of greens with a Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
|Garden Salad
Tomato, Black Olive, Chic Peas, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers and Sliced Onions served over a bed of greens with your choice of dressing
|Lg Pizza
|$18.50
The Classic ~Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
More about Panzone's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panzone's Pizza
2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Popular items
|Pizza Slice
|$3.50
Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.00
Five classic battered mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of dipping sauce
|Sm Pizza
|$17.50
The Classic ~ Cheese & Sauce or Create-Your-Own by adding your Favorite Toppings!
More about Wally's Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash
|$5.95
A wintertime favorite. Smooth creamy texture with the sweetness of butternut squash, leeks and other winter delights. Drizzled with sour cream.
|Cheeseburgers
|$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
|Bacon Cheese Burgers
|$14.95
2 quarter pound burgers grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Wally's signature sauce on Martin's potato rolls.
More about Living on the Veg
Living on the Veg
2613 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Gardens
|Popular items
|Nachos Ramos
|$13.00
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
|Avocado Club
|$11.00
homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain toast.
|Avocado Tempeh Melt
|$11.00
avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.