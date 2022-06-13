Beach Haven dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Beach Haven
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The WooHoo
211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
Popular items
12 Days of Christmas Ice Cream Sandwich Box
$86.00
Merry Christmas! It's our 12 Days of Christmas WooHoo Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Box. Each box contains 12 cookie sandwiches, each a different flavor, wrapped with a bow! Each box contains the following flavors: Vanilla Chocolate Chip (2), Chocolate Fudge Chocolate Chip, Minty Double Chocolate Chip, Cold Cocoa, Pumpkin Pie, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Brown Butter Pecan, Milk & Cookies, Snickerdoodle Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Gingerbread Chai Tea Latte, & Nog Your Average Fruitcake!
|June 13th, 2022, 9:00AM
|July 25th, 2022, 9:00AM
The Meltdown
Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
Popular items
Before and After
$8.50
Cookie dough and chocolate chip ice creams, chocolate syrup, cookie topper, and cookie dough pieces.
P.B. Explosion
$7.85
Nutter Butter ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, crushed Reese's peanut butter cups, and peanuts.
Terrace Turtle
$7.85
Sweet and Salty Caramel Pretzel ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce and snickers.