Beach Haven dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Beach Haven

The WooHoo image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The WooHoo

211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Days of Christmas Ice Cream Sandwich Box$86.00
Merry Christmas! It's our 12 Days of Christmas WooHoo Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Box. Each box contains 12 cookie sandwiches, each a different flavor, wrapped with a bow! Each box contains the following flavors: Vanilla Chocolate Chip (2), Chocolate Fudge Chocolate Chip, Minty Double Chocolate Chip, Cold Cocoa, Pumpkin Pie, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Brown Butter Pecan, Milk & Cookies, Snickerdoodle Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Gingerbread Chai Tea Latte, & Nog Your Average Fruitcake!
June 13th, 2022, 9:00AM
July 25th, 2022, 9:00AM
More about The WooHoo
The Meltdown image

 

The Meltdown

Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Before and After$8.50
Cookie dough and chocolate chip ice creams, chocolate syrup, cookie topper, and cookie dough pieces.
P.B. Explosion$7.85
Nutter Butter ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, crushed Reese's peanut butter cups, and peanuts.
Terrace Turtle$7.85
Sweet and Salty Caramel Pretzel ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce and snickers.
More about The Meltdown
The Boardwalk image

 

The Boardwalk

2306 S Bay Ave, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie Monster$8.95
Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Oreos, Caramel, Kit Kats
Create Your Own$5.95
Your choice of ice cream, a topping, whipped cream and a cherry.
Milkshake$7.25
More about The Boardwalk

