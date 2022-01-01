Beach Haven seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Beach Haven

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Bisque$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
Oregon$18.50
Warm Lobster with Truffle Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
California$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Wasabi-Avocado-Cucumber Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

325 9th St, Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Lobster Roll$19.75
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
Stefano's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Stefano's Restaurant

1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township

Avg 4.6 (2154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan-Seared Sea Bass$39.00
Roasted Vegetables & Roasted garlic Sauce
Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops$38.00
Over Crabmeat, Spinach & Tomato Risotto
Seared Tuna$34.00
Pepper Crusted Sushi-Grade Tuna, Served Medium Rare w/Wasabi & Ginger
More about Stefano's Restaurant
The Beach House Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$29.00
over linguini
Calamari$16.00
flash fried & served with marinara & hot peppers
Seafood Vodka Penne$34.00
Barnegat Light scallops & jumbo shrimp sautéed then tossed in our vodka sauce
More about The Beach House Restaurant
The Arlington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Arlington

1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Avg 4.3 (2266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale and Brussels Salad$12.00
Cheesesteak$16.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
More about The Arlington
Biggy's Beach Grill image

 

Biggy's Beach Grill

1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caribbean Guac & Chips$9.50
House made tortilla chips with our pineapple mango guacamole
Jamaican Jerk Chicken$14.50
jerk chicken, black beans, corn, fried plantains, island rice, caribbean guac, bongo drizzle
Honey Glazed Salmon$18.00
wild caught grilled salmon, chipotle aioli drizzle, avocado, island rice, side salad
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Bird & Betty's image

 

Bird & Betty's

529 Dock Road, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$9.00
bird spice, bettys sauce
More about Bird & Betty's
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$9.95
Our Staten Island roll, mounds of Rib-eye, pick your cheese, people wait
all winter for these.
Zesty Twisted Fries$4.95
Spicy seasoned fries
The Famous Breakfast Sandwich$5.95
Our’s is simply the best! Choose real Taylor Pork Roll, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, add a fresh egg, and cheese, have it on the bagel of your choice, English muffin, Kaiser roll, it really is LBI’s way to take on the day, and for 1.50 add our hash brown, known as the “Harvey Cedars Life Guard”
More about Neptune Surfside Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

