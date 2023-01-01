Bleu burgers in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve bleu burgers
More about Burger 25 - LBI
Burger 25 - LBI
1915 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|#6 A-1 BLEU BURGER
|$8.50
Angus Burger topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, A-1 Steak Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, Lettuce and Tomato with Chipotle Mayo on a Fresh Baked Reno Onion Bun
More about Wally's - Surf City
Wally's - Surf City
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Bleu Burgers
|$14.95
Two quarter pound burgers topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, garlic and gorgonzola cheese on arugula. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
|Bleu Burgers
|$14.95
Two quarter pound burgers topped with carmelized onions, mushrooms, garlic and gorgonzola cheese. Served with fries and pickle.